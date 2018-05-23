POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Arthur Conan Doyle: The man behind Sherlock Holmes | Literature | Showcase
06:43
Culture
Arthur Conan Doyle: The man behind Sherlock Holmes | Literature | Showcase
Almost a century after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's death, the British writer's literary legacy continues to grow. Best known for his detective fiction featuring the eccentric Sherlock Holmes, first published in 1887, Doyle's works have stood the test of time. To delve further into this obsession with Doyle's works, we speak to author and journalist, James Lovegrove. Lovegrove has written a series of Sherlock Holmes novels for Titan Books, including The Stuff Of Nightmares, Gods Of War and The Thinking Engine.
May 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?