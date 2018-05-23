World Share

Will Najib Razak be sent to prison for his alleged corruption charges?

On Tuesday, the former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was summoned by an anti-corruption task force. It's looking into allegations he stole millions of dollars from a government fund. Najib has always denied any wrongdoing, so is this a case of justice the face of corruption or political payback? Guests: Oh Ei Sun Najib Razak's former political secretary Charles Santiago, MP, Democratic Action Party Mohamed Nawab Mohamed Osman Coordinator of the Malaysia Programme at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies #IMDBScandal #Malaysia #NajibRazak