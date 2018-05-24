POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia Spy Poisoning: Skripal says recovery has been slow
02:08
World
Russia Spy Poisoning: Skripal says recovery has been slow
The daughter of a former Russian double agent is breaking her silence after surviving a nerve agent attack in the UK. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Yulia Skripal says she and her father Sergei - are lucky to be alive. In March, the pair had been found unconcious on a park bench in the British city of Salisbury. Yulia tells the news agency its been a slow and painful recovery, ever since. She says even though there are claims that the Kremlin ordered the attack, she hopes to return home to Russia someday. Reagan Des Vignes has our top story.
May 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?