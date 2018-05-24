POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A journey through Istanbul's Ottoman Medreses | Showcase
Culture
Medrese is the Turkish variation of the Arabic 'madrasa', literally meaning ‘a place where learning or studying takes place’. Medreses are schools or universities, usually attached to mosque complexes, that can be found all over Turkey. While traditional medreses are no longer in service, these historic buildings are still being used in a variety of ways. Showcase's Miranda Atty visited three of the most unique ones built by chief Ottoman architect, Mimar Sinan.
May 24, 2018
