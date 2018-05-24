World Share

The Trump Presidency: US President plans to cut aid over immigration

U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration is working on a plan to cut American aid to countries that do not do enough to stem illegal immigration to the US. He was speaking at a forum on immigration that focused on the violent MS-13 gang. The group is believed to have been responsible for at least 27 murders in New York. But as Philip Owira reports, some are accusing the president of using the MS-13 crime problem to punish immigrants.