Is Italy moving to the radical right wing?
21:59
World
The political agreements between Five Star movement and The League include the deportation of half a million refugees, and locking down Italy's borders. Has Italy shifted to the radical right? Guests: Senator Emma Bonino Italy's former Foreign Minister Andrea Sarubbi Former MP, Democratic Party Valerio Bordonaro Former member of the Italian Foreign Ministry and the European Commission Robert Oulds Director The Bruges Group
May 24, 2018
