Ireland’s abortion referendum, Sri Lanka's militant monks and Palestine refers Israel to the ICC
53:56
Ireland votes on whether to legalise abortion in a referendum that’s divided the country. Also the head of a hardline Buddhist group is convicted of assault. Is Sri Lanka cracking down on its anti-Muslim monks? And will the ICC condemn Israel for alleged war crimes in Gaza? We ask the chief of staff to a former Israeli Prime Minister how Israel should respond.
May 25, 2018
