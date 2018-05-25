World Share

Europe's Missing Child Refugees

The child refugees who get to Europe are often alone and vulnerable - and then they vanish. Why are so many of them disappearing? Who's looking out for them – and who is taking advantage? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.