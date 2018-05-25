World Share

Trump-Kim Summit: Seoul calls summit cancellation 'regrettable'

The reaction to President Trump's announcement that he's cancelling what would have been a historic meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un has been unanimous. Every country with a stake in the talks, from China to Japan, South and North Korea to the United States itself -- they've all said they'll keep looking at ways to continue the recent improvement in diplomatic relations. But the immediate chance to talk about the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula appears to have gone for now. Philip Owira reports.