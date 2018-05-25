Culture Share

Transforming museums | Showcase

Istanbul's Akbank Art Centre celebrates International Museum Day with a series of seminars examining how museums can innovate and become incubators for the latest trends surfacing in the art world. The Museum Studies Seminar is looking at ways to enhance and transform people's experiences when they visit museums. Darko Babic and Hanzade Uralman join us in studio to discuss this in detail. Babic is the chairperson of the International Council of Museums and Uralman the Project coordinator of the Museum Studies Seminar.