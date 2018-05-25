World Share

Is Sri Lanka cracking down on anti-Muslim monks?

Tension between Sri Lanka’s Muslims and Buddhists seems to have eased since the government imposed a 10 day state of emergency in March. But the country is still being urged to take more action to protect minorities. As a court charged the leader of a hardline Buddhist group for assault, we ask if Sri Lanka is getting tough on its militant monks. Guests: Dilanthe Withanage Chief Executive Officer and a founding member of Buddhist nationalist group Bodu Bala Sena Ruki Fernando Human rights activist Shihar Hassan Attorney at Law at the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka