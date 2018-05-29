What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Prince Harry and Meghan's fairy-tale wedding is expected to cost $45M | Money Talks

Bunting and British flags are springing up in the streets of London, as royal wedding fever reaches fever pitch in the UK. Saturday marks the day Prince Harry, fifth in line to the throne, and American actress Meghan Markle become man and wife. The wedding could apparently generate 700 million dollars for the UK economy. But just how much does it cost to put on a royal wedding?