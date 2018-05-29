US and China talk trade in Washington DC | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It's round two for trade talks between the world's two largest economies and the fate of Chinese tech giant, ZTE is hanging in the balance. Chinese officials are in Washington DC offering to open up their economy for American goods, IF the US eases restrictions on ZTE. But as Mobin Nasir reports, nobody expects a quick resolution to rising trade tensions. For more on this Ann Lee joins us from New York. She is the CEO of new technology investment consortium, Coterie and author of the book "Will China's Economy Collapse?
