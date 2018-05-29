BizTech Share

Activity at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues | Money Talks

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is continuing to spew huge clouds of ash. Scientists say more powerful eruptions are expected and as the outbursts worsen so does the devastation. Usmaan Lone looks at the potential damage it could bring to Hawaii's all-important tourism industry. Jessica Johnson joins us from Norwich in the UK. She's a volcanologist at University of East Anglia School of Environmental Sciences.