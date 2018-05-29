May 29, 2018
05:16
05:16
More Videos
Activity at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues | Money Talks
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is continuing to spew huge clouds of ash. Scientists say more powerful eruptions are expected and as the outbursts worsen so does the devastation. Usmaan Lone looks at the potential damage it could bring to Hawaii's all-important tourism industry. Jessica Johnson joins us from Norwich in the UK. She's a volcanologist at University of East Anglia School of Environmental Sciences.
More Videos