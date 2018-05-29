POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
M&S reports massive drop in profits | Money Talks
05:49
BizTech
M&S reports massive drop in profits | Money Talks
There was a time when a Marks and Spencer store would have pride of place on almost every major British high street. But those days are rapidly coming to an end. The retail giant has reported a second consecutive drop in annual profits, and says it wants to close more of its outlets. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this story, Russ Mould joins us from London. He's a director at online investment platform AJ Bell.
May 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?