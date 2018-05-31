BizTech Share

Trump cancels proposed meeting with Kim | Money talks

It was supposed to be a historic meeting. But now, the summit between the leaders of the US and North Korea appears to be, well, history. At least for the moment. The meeting was scheduled for June 12th in Singapore. But Donald Trump cancelled it. Diplomats are hopeful that a meeting may yet take place. But investors say they're not holding their breath. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this, TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.