POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya rebels accused of massacres, Russia blamed for MH17 downing and the IOM chief speaks out
52:28
World
Rohingya rebels accused of massacres, Russia blamed for MH17 downing and the IOM chief speaks out
Amnesty International accuses Rohingya rebel group, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA, of killing civilians. Is this the reason behind Myanmar's military crackdown? Also the Netherlands and Australia say Russia is responsible for shooting down Malaysian Airlines flight MH17. But will Moscow be held accountable? And we speak to the outgoing head of the International Organization for Migration about Europe's growing movements against migrants.
May 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?