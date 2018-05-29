A new way of experiencing Frida Kahlo | Tech and the Arts | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A new way of experiencing Frida Kahlo
More than 60 years after her death, Frida Kahlo's fame continues to grow. The Mexican artist's image can be found on just about everything, including coffee mugs, key chains, tote bags and even underwear. Many however believe that the overuse of her distinctive physical features is overshadowing her life's work. Zeynep Gocke takes a look at Google's portion of their Arts and Culture app dedicated to Kahlo's life and works.
