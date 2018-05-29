Culture Share

Mary Cassatt: An American Impressionist in Paris | Exhibitions | Showcase

19th century American Impressionist artist Mary Cassatt remained an outsider for many years due to her gender. France's all-male 19th century art scene rejected Cassatt's works from the prestigious Paris Salon. Now, in line with initiatives launched by arts organisations around the world to strive for gender equality and empowerment of female creatives, the Paris-based artist's work is being presented in an exclusive exhibition at the Musée Jacquemart-André until the 23rd of July.