Museums in a Digital Age | Tech and the Arts | Showcase
06:15
Culture
Virtual exhibitions is one example of how top art institutions around the world have been been using digital platforms to showcase their collections. As new technologies continue to develop ways of capturing, interpreting and displaying art, more and more institutions are embracing the potential they can offer their audience. We speak to Irmak Wober for more on the future of museums in the digital age. Wober is the digital platforms supervisor at Pera Museum. The museum is making use of Google to share some of their displayed art with people across the globe.
May 29, 2018
