World Share

Turkey's presidential elections and candidates: 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas

Selahattin Demirtas is the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (HDP) in Turkey’s upcoming presidential elections. Here are 5 things you should know about him. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1 Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election