Turkey's presidential elections and candidates: 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu

Temel Karamollaoglu is the candidate of the Felicity Party (SP) in Turkey’s upcoming presidential elections. Here are 5 things you should know about him. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1 Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election