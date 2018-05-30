World Share

What’s behind a Turkish soldier’s asylum bid in Greece

While Greece has granted asylum to a Turkish soldier accused of being connected to a failed coup attempt, Turkey has imprisoned two Greek border guards for trespassing. Are these actions upholding the rule of law, or the posturing of two foes? Guests: Egemen Bagis Turkey's former Minister of EU affairs Costas Panayotakis Author and sociology professor City University of New York Aris Georgopoulos European and Public Law professor University of Nottingham