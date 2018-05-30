Ireland's abortion referendum

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
We're in Ireland as the country holds a landmark referendum on repealing its abortion ban. The vote, Yes or No, is over whether to ditch the 8th amendment to the Irish Constitution, which gives equal rights to a mother and the foetus. 'No' voters say the current law protects unborn children. But those opposed argue that criminalising abortion doesn't stop it from happening - it just forces women to travel abroad or break the law. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
May 30, 2018
