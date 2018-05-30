World Share

Turkey’s new presidential system explained

In a 2017 referendum, Turkey voted in favour of a constitutional reform. Now they are heading to the polls to elect both their president and parliament on June 24. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1 Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election #Erdogan #Turkey #NewPresidentialSystem