52:00
World
Missing migrant children in United States | Kenya cracks down on corruption | Gaza flotilla
The US has lost track of nearly 1,500 migrant children. The White House says it's not responsible. But could this be a major case of neglect? Also Kenya cracks down on corruption, as 50 suspects go to court over allegations of graft. Is the president fulfilling a campaign promise, or is it too little too late to make a difference? And a flotilla tries to bust the blockade on Gaza from the inside. But did it help further the Palestinian cause?
May 31, 2018
