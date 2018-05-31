Hitchcock's greatest works | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Director Alfred Hitchcock has long been considered one of the most influential figures in cinema history. Hitchcock's creative mind has been behind some of Hollywood's most groundbreaking movies with Tinseltown elite never shying away from acknowledging his influence on modern storytelling. To celebrate the anniversaries of his seminal classics Dial M for Murder and Vertigo, we bring you a look back at the brilliant career and speak to actor and write Richard Burnip for a closer look into the works of this ace craftsman. Burnip regularly lectures about the legendary director and organizes tours that explore London's cinematic landscapes used by Hitchcock in his films.
May 31, 2018
