Technocracies: Power to the Experts?

They have impressive resumes and impeccable economic credentials but no popular mandate to govern. So-called ‘technocrats’ are supposed to rise above the political bickering and drive through policies for the greater good. Their skills can complement whatever crisis a nation is facing. Singapore is considered a functioning technocracy with a civil service that has delivered affordable publicly housing and the third highest per capita income in the world. Is it time to hand over power to the experts? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
May 31, 2018
