Turkey Elections 2018: Turkey set for elections on June 24
Campaigning is well under way in Turkey for presidential and parliamentary elections. Earlier this year Turkey's president announced that the elections which were scheduled for 2019, would be brought forward by more than a year. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wanted to avoid months of political speculation because Turkey faced a series of important challenges. TRT World's Turkey Political Correspondent Andrew Hopkins takes a closer look at what these challenges are.
June 1, 2018
