POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Iran Factor: Iran supports PMF to morph into political unit
02:30
World
The Iran Factor: Iran supports PMF to morph into political unit
Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces - formerly known as Hashed Shaabi - is the largest organisation outside direct government control. More than 60,000 fighters stepped in to secure Iraq after state forces collapsed in 2014. But four years on, what is the PMF's role in Iraq's political future and security - and how has Iran influenced it? Ash Gallagher has this special report from Baghdad.
June 1, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?