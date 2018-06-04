BizTech Share

Gig economy: Self-employment freedom or sacrifice?

Millions of people are working multiple part-time jobs. Independence and flexibility are two factors freelancers say they’re most satisfied with. But they miss out on workplace protections offered by permanent employment. Does the growing gig economy let employers take advantage? Joining us at the Roundtable is Alan Price, Employment Law expert at Peninsula; Brhmie Balaram, who's researching the sharing economy at the RSA; Steve Garelick from GMB trade union; and Julia Kermode, CEO of the Freelancer and Contractor Services Association. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.