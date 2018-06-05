POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Guatemala Volcano: Search continues for missing people
World
The death toll from the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano is now close to 70, with many still missing following Sunday's eruption. Survivors have spoken about escaping while being forced to leave family members behind. And rescue workers have told how the volcano erupted again while they were working. At least two villages have been totally engulfed by the eruption that sent ash 10 kilometres into the sky. The country is currently observing three days of national morning. Phillip Owira has this update.
June 5, 2018
