Gay Cake: Court rules for baker in same-sex wedding cake
The US Supreme Court has ruled in favour of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. The court said the baker's religious rights had been violated by a State commission which investigated the matter. The case has become a cultural flashpoint between American religious conservatives and gay rights activists. But as TRT World's Ben Said reports, the court stopped short of saying that businesses have the right to discriminate.
June 5, 2018
