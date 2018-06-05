Culture Share

'Hereditary': The scariest movie | Cinema | Showcase

'Hereditary', a low-budget horror movie has received the greatest praise at this year's Sundance London Film Festival. Director Ari Aster's debut feature has won instant comparisons to master filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's timeless classic 'The Shining' and to speak about Aster's 'Hereditary', we speak to Daniel Amir who is a culture writer and has his own review about the film up on theupcoming.co.uk.