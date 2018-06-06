Culture Share

Calligraphy: An evolving art form | Showcase

Calligraphy is the art of beautiful handwriting. Calligraphers are trained in the art of transcribing letters and words in such harmony and proportion that upon seeing them, they are instantly recognised as works of art. Islamic calligraphy is a traditional art form that keeps evolving with new technologies and to learn more about this we speak to calligraphist Soraya Syed. Syed previously worked for the British Museum and Saudi Royal family, making her perhaps the perfect example of an artist who has utilized various forms of technology in creating Islamic calligraphy. Syed's works can be followed through the artofthepen.com or via instagram: @artofthepen