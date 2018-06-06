POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brooklyn Film Festival 2018 | Cinema | Showcase
04:52
Culture
Brooklyn Film Festival 2018 | Cinema | Showcase
New York City's annual Brooklyn Film Festival (BFF) has kicked off its 2018 run. The 10 day festival focuses on independent productions, exposing films that might often not get the attention they deserve. This year, organisers are focussing on the theme of "threshold." We speak to Julie Bridgham for a look into some of the non-fiction films on offer at BFF this year. Bridgham is the festival's Feature Documentary Programmer. She is also the Director and Producer for the multi-award winning documentary 'The Sari Soldiers'.
June 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?