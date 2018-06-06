Federico Garcia Lorca | Literature | Showcase

Culture Share

Spanish poet and playwright Federico Garcia Lorca played a vital role in shaping modern Spanish literature. As a member of Generación del 27 (The Generation of '27), an influential group of poets from within Spanish literary circles, Lorca helped reinvent Spanish prose. For more on Lorca and the role he played in shaping modern Spanish literature, we speak to Leslie Stainton. Stainton is the author of 'Lorca: A dream of Life', a biography which intricately dissects the poet's life and works.