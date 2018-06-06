POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has Taiwan isolated itself due to its demands for independence?
World
Has Taiwan isolated itself due to its demands for independence?
Taiwan has its own elected government, its own flag and its own military. Yet only 18 nations recognise it as a country. And that number keeps falling. Last month Burkina Faso became the latest to sever diplomatic ties, the second in less than a month. Guests: Melisa Newcomb Research manager Global Taiwan Institute in Washington Victor Gao Political analyst who specialises in Chinese affairs
June 6, 2018
