17:41
World
Has the Saudi led blockade of Qatar failed?
Saudi Arabia and its allies accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism, and the tiny Gulf nation was given a list of demands including shutting down Al Jazeera. Doha refused, and the economic and financial toll was clear to see. Supermarket shelves were empty and children were pulled out of school. But 12 months on, Qatar says it's recovered although relations between Riyadh and Doha have not. Guests: Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa Qatar’s Ambassador to Australia Sultan Barakat Founding director Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies Ahmed al Ibrahim Saudi affairs specialist
June 6, 2018
