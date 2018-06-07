India hosts World Environment Day | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India is the global host for World Environment Day. The theme this year is "beat plastic pollution". The state of Maharashtra, recently made efforts to do just that. It's introducing a ban on plastic bags and other disposable items. But as Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai, the ban will affect the plastic manufacturing industry, which supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in the western Indian state.
June 7, 2018
