Mexican tariffs threaten US pork farmers | Money Talks
The European Union, China, Canada and Mexico have all piled criticism on the US for imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium. Now Washington's southern neighbour is striking back with tariffs on a number of US goods, including pork. And as Mobin Nasir reports, that's threatening an industry that employs hundreds of thousands of Americans. So pork producers are certainly nervous, but are investors also worried? We ask James Hughes in London, who is the Chief Market Analyst at Axi Trader. And for further insight we speak to Max Wolff, chief economist at Phoenix Group.
June 7, 2018
