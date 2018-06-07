Tolkien, Maker of Middle Earth | Exhibitions | Showcase

Culture Share

JRR Tolkien is world renown as a writer, poet and creator of a series of best-selling fantasy works. But Tolkien was also a professor and philologist, studying historical and comparative linguistics in both the written and oral form. His masterful creations of new worlds and new languages spoken within them are now being celebrated in an exhibition which is giving visitors an intimate look into exactly how Middle Earth came to exist. We speak to author John Garth for more on how Tolkien achieved his dream and mapped out his most famous creation: Middle-Earth. As an author himself, Garth has conducted extensive research in order to write his book 'Tolkien and the Great War'.