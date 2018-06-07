POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should Donald Trump reverse hunting laws in Alaska?
10:45
World
Should Donald Trump reverse hunting laws in Alaska?
Donald Trump’s White House is looking to reverse Obama’s hunting regulations in Alaska, making environmental groups furious. Right now, hunting bears and other wildlife using bait and artificial light is prohibited. Should these practices be brought back or are the cruel and inhumane? Guests: Jim Adams Regional Director National Parks Conservation Association Bonnie Rice Senior representative Sierra Club's Greater Yellowstone and Northern Rockies Ross Feingold Former Asia chairman of Republicans Abroad
June 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?