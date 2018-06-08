All-female Ocean's 8 | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Movie studios are often criticized for either rehashing tried and tested formulas or for producing endless sequels that each feel the same. Warner Brothers' 'Danny Ocean' crime-comedy series is still among the most bankable properties in Hollywood. But in a surprising move, the film company has decided to rebrand its precious box-office gold by replacing the male cast with an all-female one. Here's a look at the history of the Ocean movies and its recent new wave of change.
June 8, 2018
