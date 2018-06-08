POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa fair?
17:37
World
Palestinians say their hardships are similar to those faced in South Africa last century, and that Israel operates an apartheid system. There's even a statue of Nelson Mandela in the occupied West Bank. But is the comparison helpful or fair? Guests: Ben White Author of 'Cracks in the Wall -- Beyond Apartheid in Palestine Israel' Chaim Silberstein Founder and president of Keep Jerusalem, an Israeli public diplomacy organization
June 8, 2018
