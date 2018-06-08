BizTech Share

Turkey's central bank raises key interest rate | Money Talks

The Turkish lira rallied around 2% against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank hiked its key interest rate for the third time in less than two months. It was the bank's last monetary policy meeting before the country holds elections on June 24. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir joins us to discuss the rationale behind the decision and its likely impact on the currency and the economy.