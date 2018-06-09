POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
G7 Summit: US isolated on trade and Russia as leaders meet
02:17
World

G7 leaders are meeting in Canada amid rising tensions over President Trump's trade tariffs. The summit marks the first meeting between Trump and several allies who have been hit by new US tariffs on steel and aluminium. But its been signalled that for the first time in history, leaders may not issue a final communique. Our White House Correspondent Tetiana Anderson reports from Quebec city.
June 9, 2018
