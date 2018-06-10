World Share

Ramadan 2018: Gullac - An Ottoman dessert eaten during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul is a stage for colourful exhibitions, community dinners and special desserts. Among these is Gullac. Alaattin Kilic has ben to the city's historic Karakoy neighborhood to tell us more about the delicacy. Fasting is a key part of the holy month of Ramadan. But when the sun goes down, and the fast is broken, a feast of dishes are brought out to share with family and friends. TRT World's Alaattin Kilic went to a historic neighbourhood in Istanbul to find out more about one special dessert that's Iftar.