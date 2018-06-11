World Share

North Korea Summit: Singapore prepares to host historic meeting

Donald Trump is on track to becoming the first sitting US president to meet a North Korean leader. Kim Jong un and Trump arrived in Singapore for their historic peace summit which is due to take place on Tueday. They are expected to discuss ways to end North Korea's nuclear program, in exchange for a bounty of riches promised by Trump. From Singapore, our North America correspondent, Jon Brain explores what's at stake....