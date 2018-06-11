BizTech Share

Post-crisis bank rules reversed in the US | Money Talks

It's been a decade since the 2008 financial crisis. Yet, it continues to affect the world economy to this day. Moves are under way to remove banking regulations put in place following a $700 billion taxpayer bailout. US President Donald Trump has reversed part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act that provides regulatory relief to smaller banks. But experts fear it's just the beginning of a bigger wave of deregulation. Nick Harper reports from New York.