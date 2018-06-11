POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Post-crisis bank rules reversed in the US | Money Talks
02:38
BizTech
Post-crisis bank rules reversed in the US | Money Talks
It's been a decade since the 2008 financial crisis. Yet, it continues to affect the world economy to this day. Moves are under way to remove banking regulations put in place following a $700 billion taxpayer bailout. US President Donald Trump has reversed part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act that provides regulatory relief to smaller banks. But experts fear it's just the beginning of a bigger wave of deregulation. Nick Harper reports from New York.
June 11, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?